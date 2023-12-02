Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Indiana State 6-1, Bradley 6-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Bradley and Indiana State are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carver Arena. Bradley might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up nine turnovers on Wednesday.

After a string of six wins, Bradley's good fortune finally ran out. They fell 79-72 to the Racers. Bradley didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Darius Hannah, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 10 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Malevy Leons, who scored 14 points along with 6 rebounds.

Indiana State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 29 points or more this season. They claimed a resounding 77-48 win over the Salukis at home. The victory was familiar territory for Indiana State who now have five in a row.

Indiana State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Isaiah Swope led the charge by scoring 22 points along with 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Xavier Bledson, who scored 17 points.

The Braves' loss dropped their record down to 6-1. As for the Sycamores, they pushed their record up to 6-1 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bradley have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Indiana State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Bradley barely slipped by Indiana State in their previous matchup back in March, winning 71-70. Will Bradley repeat their success, or does Indiana State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bradley and Indiana State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.