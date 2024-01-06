Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Bradley and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Missouri State 42-28.

Bradley entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Missouri State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Missouri State 9-5, Bradley 9-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Bradley and Missouri State are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carver Arena. Missouri State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Bradley, who comes in off a win.

Bradley waltzed into their matchup Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They put the hurt on the Beacons with a sharp 86-61 victory. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory Bradley has managed all season.

Bradley can attribute much of their success to Connor Hickman, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 1 assists. Those 28 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Ahmet Jonovic, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Missouri State last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 64-62. It was the first time this season that Missouri State let down their fans at home.

The losing side was boosted by Cesare Edwards, who scored 25 points along with eight rebounds. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Less helpful for Missouri State was Chance Moore's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Missouri State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Braves' victory bumped their record up to 9-5. As for the Bears, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 9-5.

Looking ahead, Bradley is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Bradley's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-6 record against the spread vs Missouri State over their last nine matchups.

Bradley beat Missouri State 64-54 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will Bradley repeat their success, or does Missouri State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bradley is a 4.5-point favorite against Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

Bradley and Missouri State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.