Missouri State Bears @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Missouri State 9-5, Bradley 9-5

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Bradley and Missouri State are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carver Arena. Missouri State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Bradley, who comes in off a win.

Bradley waltzed into their matchup Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They put the hurt on the Beacons with a sharp 86-61 victory. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory Bradley has managed all season.

Bradley can attribute much of their success to Connor Hickman, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 1 assists. Those 28 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Ahmet Jonovic, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Missouri State on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 64-62. It was the first time this season that Missouri State let down their fans at home.

The losing side was boosted by Cesare Edwards, who scored 25 points along with eight rebounds. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Less helpful for Missouri State was Chance Moore's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Missouri State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Braves' victory bumped their record up to 9-5. As for the Bears, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 9-5.

Bradley beat Missouri State 64-54 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Does Bradley have another victory up their sleeve, or will Missouri State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Bradley and Missouri State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.