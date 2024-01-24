Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Murray State 8-11, Bradley 14-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Bradley is on a five-game streak of home wins, while Murray State is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Carver Arena. Murray State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Bradley, who comes in off a win.

Bradley scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 95-72 margin over the Bruins. Bradley might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won six contests by 22 points or more this season.

Duke Deen was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 7 assists. Another player making a difference was Malevy Leons, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, the Racers came up short against the Sycamores on Sunday and fell 72-63.

Murray State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Quincy Anderson, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds, and Nick Ellington who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds. Ellington hasn't dropped below two blocks for four straight games.

The Braves' win bumped their record up to 14-5. As for the Racers, their loss dropped their record down to 8-11.

Looking forward, Bradley is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-1 against the spread).

Bradley came up short against Murray State in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 79-72. Will Bradley have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Bradley is a big 8.5-point favorite against Murray State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Murray State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Bradley.