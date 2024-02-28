Who's Playing
Southern Illinois Salukis @ Bradley Braves
Current Records: Southern Illinois 19-10, Bradley 20-9
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Southern Illinois Salukis and the Bradley Braves are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Carver Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Southern Illinois had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 4.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They walked away with a 65-53 victory over the Aces.
Southern Illinois got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Troy D'Amico out in front who scored 17 points along with six rebounds.
Bradley proved they can win big on Wednesday (they won by 24) but on Saturday they proved they can win the close ones too. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 48-45 win over the Redbirds. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Bradley has scored all year.
The Salukis are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 19-10 record this season. As for the Braves, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 20-9.
Southern Illinois and the Braves were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in January, but the Salukis came up empty-handed after a 70-69 defeat. Can Southern Illinois avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Bradley has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Southern Illinois.
- Jan 17, 2024 - Bradley 70 vs. Southern Illinois 69
- Feb 19, 2023 - Bradley 50 vs. Southern Illinois 48
- Feb 01, 2023 - Bradley 62 vs. Southern Illinois 52
- Feb 15, 2022 - Southern Illinois 65 vs. Bradley 57
- Jan 22, 2022 - Bradley 70 vs. Southern Illinois 62
- Mar 04, 2021 - Southern Illinois 73 vs. Bradley 63
- Feb 07, 2021 - Southern Illinois 69 vs. Bradley 68
- Feb 06, 2021 - Bradley 74 vs. Southern Illinois 66
- Mar 06, 2020 - Bradley 64 vs. Southern Illinois 59
- Feb 15, 2020 - Bradley 69 vs. Southern Illinois 67