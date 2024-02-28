Who's Playing

Southern Illinois Salukis @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Southern Illinois 19-10, Bradley 20-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Southern Illinois Salukis and the Bradley Braves are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Carver Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Southern Illinois had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 4.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They walked away with a 65-53 victory over the Aces.

Southern Illinois got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Troy D'Amico out in front who scored 17 points along with six rebounds.

Bradley proved they can win big on Wednesday (they won by 24) but on Saturday they proved they can win the close ones too. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 48-45 win over the Redbirds. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Bradley has scored all year.

The Salukis are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 19-10 record this season. As for the Braves, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 20-9.

Southern Illinois and the Braves were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in January, but the Salukis came up empty-handed after a 70-69 defeat. Can Southern Illinois avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bradley has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Southern Illinois.