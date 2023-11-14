Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Tarleton State 2-1, Bradley 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

What to Know

The Tarleton State Texans will head out on the road to face off against the Bradley Braves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Carver Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.8% better than the opposition, a fact Tarleton State proved on Saturday. They put a hurting on the Trailblazers at home to the tune of 93-52. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Tarleton State.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Bradley ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with a 72-66 victory over the Aggies.

Bradley's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Connor Hickman led the charge by earning 21 points along with 8 rebounds. Less helpful for Bradley was Duke Deen's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Texans now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Braves, their win bumped their record up to 2-0.

Tarleton State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tarleton State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.





The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

