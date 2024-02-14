Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: UIC 10-15, Bradley 17-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the UIC Flames and the Bradley Braves are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 14th at Carver Arena. UIC will be strutting in after a win while the Braves will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.2% better than the opposition, a fact UIC proved on Sunday. They walked away with a 71-65 win over the Panthers. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UIC.

UIC can attribute much of their success to CJ Jones, who scored 24 points, and Filip Skobalj, who scored 21 points. Skobalj didn't help UIC's cause all that much against the Redbirds on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Bradley last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 74-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. Bradley has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Malevy Leons, who scored 15 points along with two steals. He didn't help Bradley's cause all that much against the Aces on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Duke Deen, who scored 23 points along with two steals.

The Flames' win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-15. As for the Braves, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-8.

UIC ended up a good deal behind the Braves in their previous matchup back in January, losing 77-59. Can UIC avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bradley has won 4 out of their last 5 games against UIC.