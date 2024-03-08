Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: UIC 11-20, Bradley 21-10

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The UIC Flames and the Bradley Braves are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Enterprise Center in a Missouri Valley postseason contest. UIC pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 11-point favorite Braves.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but UIC ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 84-82 win over the Salukis. The win was a breath of fresh air for UIC as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Isaiah Rivera was the offensive standout of the match as he almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ethan Pickett, who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, Bradley unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell 74-66 to the Bulldogs. Bradley has struggled against Drake recently, as their contest on Sunday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Malevy Leons put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 18 points along with six rebounds and four blocks.

The Flames' win bumped their record up to 12-20. As for the Braves, their defeat dropped their record down to 21-10.

UIC came up short against Bradley in their previous meeting back in February, falling 85-73. Can UIC avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bradley is a big 11-point favorite against UIC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Braves, as the game opened with the Braves as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

Bradley has won 5 out of their last 6 games against UIC.