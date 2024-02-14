Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: UIC 10-15, Bradley 17-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Bradley Braves and the UIC Flames are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 14th at Carver Arena.

The point spread may have favored Bradley last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-67 to the Bulldogs. Bradley has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.

Despite their defeat, Bradley saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Malevy Leons, who scored 15 points along with two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Leons didn't help Bradley's cause all that much against the Aces on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Duke Deen, who scored 23 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.2% better than the opposition, a fact UIC proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 71-65. The win made it back-to-back wins for UIC.

CJ Jones and Filip Skobalj were among the main playmakers for UIC as the former scored 24 points and the latter scored 21 points. Skobalj didn't help UIC's cause all that much against the Redbirds on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game.

The Braves' loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-8. As for the Flames, their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-15.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Bradley is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Bradley strolled past the Flames in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 77-59. Will Bradley repeat their success, or do the Flames have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bradley is a big 14.5-point favorite against UIC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

Bradley has won 4 out of their last 5 games against UIC.