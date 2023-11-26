Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Bradley and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 35-29 lead against Vermont.

Bradley entered the match having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Vermont step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Vermont 5-1, Bradley 5-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts will head out on the road to face off against the Bradley Braves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carver Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, a fact Vermont proved on Wednesday. They put a hurting on the Badgers at home to the tune of 106-57. With that victory, Vermont brought their scoring average up to 79.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, Bradley put another one in the bag on Wednesday to keep their perfect season alive. They managed a 63-59 victory over the Miners.

Bradley's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Darius Hannah, who scored 8 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Connor Hickman was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

The Catamounts' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.3 points per game. As for the Braves, their victory bumped their record up to 5-0.

Vermont is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Vermont has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 51.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've nailed 46.9% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Bradley is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Vermont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Braves slightly, as the game opened with the Braves as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

Series History

Vermont won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.

Nov 17, 2017 - Vermont 65 vs. Bradley 64

Nick Fiorillo: Out (Knee)

