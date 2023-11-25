Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Vermont 5-1, Bradley 5-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts will head out on the road to face off against the Bradley Braves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carver Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, a fact Vermont proved on Wednesday. They put a hurting on the Badgers at home to the tune of 106-57. With that victory, Vermont brought their scoring average up to 79.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, Bradley put another one in the bag on Wednesday to keep their perfect season alive. They managed a 63-59 victory over the Miners.

Bradley's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Darius Hannah, who scored 8 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Connor Hickman was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

The Catamounts' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.3 points per game. As for the Braves, their victory bumped their record up to 5-0.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Vermont has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 51.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've nailed 46.9% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Vermont won a game that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in November of 2017, slipping by Bradley 65-64. Does Vermont have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bradley turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Vermont won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.