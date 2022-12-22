Who's Playing

Akron @ Bradley

Current Records: Akron 7-4; Bradley 8-4

What to Know

The Akron Zips have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Bradley Braves will compete for holiday cheer at 5 p.m. ET Thursday at Carver Arena. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Akron took their contest at home on Monday with ease, bagging an 87-55 win over the Maine Black Bears.

Meanwhile, the Braves made easy work of the Stonehill Skyhawks on Monday and carried off a 79-50 victory. Bradley got double-digit scores from four players: guard Duke Deen (26), forward Rienk Mast (13), guard Connor Hickman (12), and forward Ja'Shon Henry (10).

Akron is expected to lose this next one by 5. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 3-7), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Their wins bumped Akron to 7-4 and Bradley to 8-4. With both the Zips and the Braves swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Braves are a 5-point favorite against the Zips, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.