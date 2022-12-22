Who's Playing

Akron @ Bradley

Current Records: Akron 7-4; Bradley 8-4

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Akron Zips will be on the road. They will take on the Bradley Braves in a holiday battle at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at Carver Arena. These two teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

The Zips took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging an 87-55 victory over the Maine Black Bears.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Bradley was a heavy favorite Monday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They blew past the Stonehill Skyhawks 79-50 on Monday. The Braves got double-digit scores from four players: guard Duke Deen (26), forward Rienk Mast (13), guard Connor Hickman (12), and forward Ja'Shon Henry (10).

Their wins bumped Akron to 7-4 and Bradley to 8-4. With both Akron and Bradley swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.