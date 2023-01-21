Who's Playing

Belmont @ Bradley

Current Records: Belmont 14-6; Bradley 13-7

What to Know

The Bradley Braves will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Braves and the Belmont Bruins will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carver Arena. Bradley is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

Bradley strolled past the Indiana State Sycamores with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 78-67. Bradley's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Zek Montgomery, who had 18 points, and forward Rienk Mast, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 13 boards.

Meanwhile, the Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Belmont proved too difficult a challenge. Belmont took down the Racers 80-65. The Bruins got double-digit scores from five players: guard Ben Sheppard (23), forward Drew Friberg (14), forward Cade Tyson (12), guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (12), and center Even Brauns (11).

The wins brought the Braves up to 13-7 and Belmont to 14-6. Bradley is 6-6 after wins this season, Belmont 9-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Series History

Belmont won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.