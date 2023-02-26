Who's Playing
Drake @ Bradley
Current Records: Drake 24-6; Bradley 22-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Bradley Braves are heading back home. Bradley and the Drake Bulldogs will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at Carver Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Braves picked up a 76-66 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons this past Wednesday. Bradley's forward Rienk Mast did his thing and had 18 points in addition to nine boards.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Drake at home against the Illinois State Redbirds this past Wednesday as the squad secured an 82-51 win. Four players on Drake scored in the double digits: guard Tucker DeVries (18), guard Garrett Sturtz (14), guard D.J. Wilkins (12), and guard Roman Penn (12).
Barring any buzzer beaters, Bradley is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Braves are now 22-8 while the Bulldogs sit at 24-6. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bradley comes into the contest boasting the 13th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.3. As for Drake, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.70%, which places them 32nd in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
Odds
The Braves are a 3-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Bradley have won ten out of their last 18 games against Drake.
