The 2023 Missouri Valley Conference title and an automatic bid into the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket will be on the line when the top-seeded Bradley Braves take on the second-seeded Drake Bulldogs on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Bradley is 25-8 (16-4 in the MVC), while Drake is 26-7 with a 15-5 record in conference play. The latest CBS Sports Bracketology from Jerry Palm has Bradley in as the MVC's representative and projects the Braves as a No. 12 seed, while Drake is on the outside looking in. You can stream the game on Paramount+.

The 2023 MVC Championship Game and the end of Arch Madness is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. ET at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The latest Bradley vs. Drake odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the game as a pick'em, while the over/under for total points is 130.5. Sunday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their MUST-HAVE Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local college basketball matchups and much more. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month to access Paramount's catalog of movies and TV shows with limited advertisements, plus your live local NFL games, international soccer and more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start, so sign up now here.

How to watch Bradley vs. Drake

Bradley vs. Drake date: Sunday, March 5

Bradley vs. Drake time: 2 p.m. ET

Bradley vs. Drake TV channel: CBS

Bradley vs. Drake live stream: Paramount+ (try free for seven days)

College basketball picks for Drake vs. Bradley

Before tuning into the Bradley vs. Drake game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 17 of the season 76-46 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

For Bradley vs. Drake, the model says the Braves win and cover the spread. Bradley won the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title with an impressive 10-game winning streak that culminated in a 73-61 win over Drake in the final game.

Bradley has since gone on to beat Northern Iowa and Indiana State during Arch Madness to extend its winning streak to 12 games and have been impressive on defense and efficient offensively during that span. Opponents are shooting just 40.7% from the floor and 30.4% from the 3-point line, averaging just 62.2 points per game. Bradley averages 72.4 points and shoots 47.6% from the floor as well as 36.7% from beyond the arc.

Bradley hammered Drake on the boards in the win on Feb. 26 and were dominant at both ends of the floor, shooting 56.0% offensively while only allowing Drake to hit 38.1% of its field-goal attempts. That's a big reason why the model has Bradley covering in well over 50% of simulations. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS and much more.