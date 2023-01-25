Who's Playing

Illinois State @ Bradley

Current Records: Illinois State 8-13; Bradley 13-8

What to Know

The Bradley Braves and the Illinois State Redbirds are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Carver Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Illinois State winning the first 74-65 at home and the Braves taking the second 72-64.

Bradley lost a heartbreaker to the Belmont Bruins when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Bradley as they fell 78-76 to Belmont. That makes it the first time this season Bradley has let down their home crowd. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from forward Rienk Mast, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds, and forward Malevy Leons, who posted a double-double on 12 points and ten boards in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Redbirds found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 71-51 punch to the gut against the Valparaiso Beacons this past Saturday. Guard Darius Burford put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (9-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Bradley is now 13-8 while Illinois State sits at 8-13. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Bradley comes into the game boasting the 22nd fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.5. Less enviably, the Redbirds are stumbling into the contest with the 23rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Illinois State.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Braves are a big 14-point favorite against the Redbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Illinois State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Bradley.