Who's Playing
Illinois State @ Bradley
Current Records: Illinois State 8-13; Bradley 13-8
What to Know
The Bradley Braves and the Illinois State Redbirds are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Carver Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Illinois State winning the first 74-65 at home and the Braves taking the second 72-64.
Bradley lost a heartbreaker to the Belmont Bruins when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Bradley as they fell 78-76 to Belmont. That makes it the first time this season Bradley has let down their home crowd. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from forward Rienk Mast, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds, and forward Malevy Leons, who posted a double-double on 12 points and ten boards in addition to three blocks.
Meanwhile, the Redbirds found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 71-51 punch to the gut against the Valparaiso Beacons this past Saturday. Guard Darius Burford put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points.
The Braves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (9-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Bradley is now 13-8 while Illinois State sits at 8-13. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Bradley comes into the game boasting the 22nd fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.5. Less enviably, the Redbirds are stumbling into the contest with the 23rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Illinois State.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
Odds
The Braves are a big 14-point favorite against the Redbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Illinois State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Bradley.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Bradley 72 vs. Illinois State 64
- Jan 16, 2022 - Illinois State 74 vs. Bradley 65
- Feb 18, 2021 - Illinois State 88 vs. Bradley 71
- Jan 20, 2021 - Illinois State 71 vs. Bradley 56
- Feb 26, 2020 - Bradley 74 vs. Illinois State 71
- Jan 22, 2020 - Bradley 75 vs. Illinois State 63
- Feb 16, 2019 - Bradley 65 vs. Illinois State 59
- Jan 23, 2019 - Bradley 85 vs. Illinois State 68
- Feb 14, 2018 - Bradley 70 vs. Illinois State 58
- Jan 17, 2018 - Illinois State 70 vs. Bradley 57
- Feb 11, 2017 - Illinois State 64 vs. Bradley 50
- Jan 18, 2017 - Illinois State 69 vs. Bradley 49
- Feb 14, 2016 - Illinois State 75 vs. Bradley 60
- Jan 20, 2016 - Illinois State 55 vs. Bradley 52