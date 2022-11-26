Who's Playing

Merrimack @ Bradley

Current Records: Merrimack 1-5; Bradley 3-3

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Bradley Braves at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Carver Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

It looks like the Warriors got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. On Wednesday, they lost to the Providence Friars on the road by a decisive 71-57 margin.

As for Bradley, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 55-44 fall against the Liberty Flames on Wednesday. Guard Connor Hickman just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 37 minutes but putting up just four points on 2-for-11 shooting.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.