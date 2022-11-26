Who's Playing

Merrimack @ Bradley

Current Records: Merrimack 1-5; Bradley 3-3

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors' road trip will continue as they head to Carver Arena at 4 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Bradley Braves. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

It looks like the Warriors got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 71-57 fall against the Providence Friars on Wednesday.

As for Bradley, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The game between Bradley and the Liberty Flames on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Bradley falling 55-44. Guard Connor Hickman wasn't much of a difference maker for Bradley; Hickman finished with only four points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Merrimack is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Braves are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.