Who's Playing

Missouri State @ Bradley

Current Records: Missouri State 14-12; Bradley 19-8

What to Know

The Bradley Braves and the Missouri State Bears will face off in a Missouri Valley clash at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Carver Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where the Braves won 58-40, we could be in for a big score.

The Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Bradley proved too difficult a challenge. Bradley was totally in charge, breezing past the Racers 83-48 at home. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Bradley. Guard Ville Tahvanainen was the offensive standout of the contest for Bradley, shooting 6-for-6 from beyond the arc and finishing with 18 points and six boards.

Meanwhile, Missouri State didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Evansville Aces on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 66-60 victory. The top scorers for the Bears were guard Alston Mason (18 points) and guard Donovan Clay (17 points).

Bradley is now 19-8 while Missouri State sits at 14-12. The Braves are 11-7 after wins this year, Missouri State 6-7.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Missouri State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Bradley.