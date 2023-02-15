Who's Playing
Missouri State @ Bradley
Current Records: Missouri State 14-12; Bradley 19-8
What to Know
The Bradley Braves and the Missouri State Bears will face off in a Missouri Valley clash at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Carver Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where the Braves won 58-40, we could be in for a big score.
The Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Bradley proved too difficult a challenge. Bradley was totally in charge, breezing past the Racers 83-48 at home. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Bradley. Guard Ville Tahvanainen was the offensive standout of the contest for Bradley, shooting 6-for-6 from beyond the arc and finishing with 18 points and six boards.
Meanwhile, Missouri State didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Evansville Aces on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 66-60 victory. The top scorers for the Bears were guard Alston Mason (18 points) and guard Donovan Clay (17 points).
Bradley is now 19-8 while Missouri State sits at 14-12. The Braves are 11-7 after wins this year, Missouri State 6-7.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Missouri State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Bradley.
- Dec 03, 2022 - Bradley 58 vs. Missouri State 40
- Feb 23, 2022 - Missouri State 83 vs. Bradley 67
- Jan 05, 2022 - Missouri State 71 vs. Bradley 69
- Feb 14, 2021 - Missouri State 72 vs. Bradley 57
- Feb 13, 2021 - Missouri State 80 vs. Bradley 58
- Feb 19, 2020 - Bradley 83 vs. Missouri State 79
- Jan 15, 2020 - Bradley 91 vs. Missouri State 78
- Mar 08, 2019 - Bradley 61 vs. Missouri State 58
- Jan 26, 2019 - Missouri State 55 vs. Bradley 37
- Jan 12, 2019 - Missouri State 69 vs. Bradley 64
- Feb 21, 2018 - Bradley 82 vs. Missouri State 78
- Jan 23, 2018 - Bradley 72 vs. Missouri State 52
- Feb 22, 2017 - Bradley 77 vs. Missouri State 68
- Jan 21, 2017 - Missouri State 76 vs. Bradley 62
- Feb 02, 2016 - Missouri State 77 vs. Bradley 71
- Jan 16, 2016 - Missouri State 61 vs. Bradley 42