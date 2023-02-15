Who's Playing

Missouri State @ Bradley

Current Records: Missouri State 14-12; Bradley 19-8

What to Know

A Missouri Valley battle is on tap between the Bradley Braves and the Missouri State Bears at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Carver Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 98 points combined.

The Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Bradley proved too difficult a challenge. The Braves put a hurting on the Racers at home to the tune of 83-48. Bradley's guard Ville Tahvanainen was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 6-for-6 from beyond the arc and finishing with 18 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Missouri State beat the Evansville Aces 66-60 on Sunday. The top scorers for the Bears were guard Alston Mason (18 points) and guard Donovan Clay (17 points).

Bradley is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Braves up to 19-8 and Missouri State to 14-12. Bradley is 11-7 after wins this season, Missouri State 6-7.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.01

Odds

The Braves are a big 9-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Missouri State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Bradley.