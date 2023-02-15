Who's Playing
Missouri State @ Bradley
Current Records: Missouri State 14-12; Bradley 19-8
What to Know
A Missouri Valley battle is on tap between the Bradley Braves and the Missouri State Bears at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Carver Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 98 points combined.
The Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Bradley proved too difficult a challenge. The Braves put a hurting on the Racers at home to the tune of 83-48. Bradley's guard Ville Tahvanainen was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 6-for-6 from beyond the arc and finishing with 18 points and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Missouri State beat the Evansville Aces 66-60 on Sunday. The top scorers for the Bears were guard Alston Mason (18 points) and guard Donovan Clay (17 points).
Bradley is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought the Braves up to 19-8 and Missouri State to 14-12. Bradley is 11-7 after wins this season, Missouri State 6-7.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.01
Odds
The Braves are a big 9-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Missouri State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Bradley.
- Dec 03, 2022 - Bradley 58 vs. Missouri State 40
- Feb 23, 2022 - Missouri State 83 vs. Bradley 67
- Jan 05, 2022 - Missouri State 71 vs. Bradley 69
- Feb 14, 2021 - Missouri State 72 vs. Bradley 57
- Feb 13, 2021 - Missouri State 80 vs. Bradley 58
- Feb 19, 2020 - Bradley 83 vs. Missouri State 79
- Jan 15, 2020 - Bradley 91 vs. Missouri State 78
- Mar 08, 2019 - Bradley 61 vs. Missouri State 58
- Jan 26, 2019 - Missouri State 55 vs. Bradley 37
- Jan 12, 2019 - Missouri State 69 vs. Bradley 64
- Feb 21, 2018 - Bradley 82 vs. Missouri State 78
- Jan 23, 2018 - Bradley 72 vs. Missouri State 52
- Feb 22, 2017 - Bradley 77 vs. Missouri State 68
- Jan 21, 2017 - Missouri State 76 vs. Bradley 62
- Feb 02, 2016 - Missouri State 77 vs. Bradley 71
- Jan 16, 2016 - Missouri State 61 vs. Bradley 42