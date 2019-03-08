Bradley vs. Missouri State odds, line: 2019 MVC Tournament picks, predictions from model on 111-87 roll

Fifth-seeded Bradley takes on fourth-seeded Missouri State on Friday as the 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament continues. Missouri State (16-15, 10-8) swept the regular-season series, but has lost two in a row after winning seven of eight. Bradley (17-14, 9-9) is one of the hottest teams in the league. After starting 0-5, the Braves have won seven of 10 and nine of 13 in the conference. Tipoff is set for 3:35 p.m. ET from Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Missouri State is favored by one point in the latest Bradley vs. Missouri State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 125. Before making any Bradley vs. Missouri State picks of your own, be sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 18 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 111-87 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Bradley vs. Missouri State. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it has a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows Missouri State tied for third in the conference with Southern Illinois and is looking to post a winning record for the third straight season. The Bears have qualified for the NCAA Tournament six times, the last coming in 1999 when they lost in the regional semifinals. Missouri State beat host Bradley 69-64 on Jan. 12 and won 55-37 at home on Jan. 26.

Senior forward Tulio Da Silva (14.7 ppg) leads the Bears and has been reliable down the stretch. He came up big against Bradley in the Jan. 12 meeting with 24 points. Junior guard Keandre Cook (13 ppg) and senior guard Jarred Dixon (13 ppg) both had big games against Bradley. Cook scored 16 against the Braves in the second meeting, while Dixon had 15 in the first.

But just because Missouri State won both regular season meetings does not guarantee it will win or even cover against the Braves in the 2019 MVC Tournament.

That's because Bradley has won three of the past five meetings. The Braves are 2-0 on neutral courts this season and have clinched a winning record overall for the second straight season. Bradley's offense has improved tremendously since last facing Missouri State. The Bears are averaging 71.6 points since Jan. 26, an improvement of 15.1 points.

Junior guard Darrell Brown (15 ppg) is a big reason for the team's success. He has had three huge games since then, scoring 29 at Northern Iowa, 26 against Indiana State and 19 versus Evansville. Sophomore forward Elijah Childs (12.2 ppg) has also been hot. He scored 24 at Drake.

So who wins Bradley vs. Missouri State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bradley vs. Missouri State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.