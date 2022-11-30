Who's Playing
Northern Iowa @ Bradley
Current Records: Northern Iowa 2-3; Bradley 4-3
What to Know
The Northern Iowa Panthers and the Bradley Braves will face off in a Missouri Valley clash at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Carver Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Northern Iowa netted an 83-76 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies this past Saturday. The Panthers' guard Bowen Born looked sharp as he had 30 points.
Meanwhile, the sound you heard this past Saturday was the absolute smackdown Bradley laid on the Merrimack Warriors.
Northern Iowa is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Northern Iowa and Bradley tied nothing to nothing in their first match last year, but Northern Iowa got the win in their second match 78-65. the Braves are out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.26
Odds
The Braves are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northern Iowa have won nine out of their last 15 games against Bradley.
- Feb 02, 2022 - Northern Iowa 78 vs. Bradley 65
- Dec 01, 2021 - Northern Iowa 0 vs. Bradley 0
- Jan 11, 2021 - Bradley 75 vs. Northern Iowa 73
- Jan 10, 2021 - Northern Iowa 78 vs. Bradley 72
- Jan 18, 2020 - Northern Iowa 86 vs. Bradley 71
- Jan 04, 2020 - Northern Iowa 69 vs. Bradley 64
- Mar 10, 2019 - Bradley 57 vs. Northern Iowa 54
- Feb 06, 2019 - Bradley 79 vs. Northern Iowa 71
- Jan 02, 2019 - Northern Iowa 65 vs. Bradley 47
- Feb 07, 2018 - Northern Iowa 74 vs. Bradley 65
- Dec 31, 2017 - Bradley 72 vs. Northern Iowa 53
- Feb 15, 2017 - Northern Iowa 64 vs. Bradley 61
- Jan 11, 2017 - Bradley 72 vs. Northern Iowa 61
- Jan 27, 2016 - Northern Iowa 68 vs. Bradley 50
- Dec 30, 2015 - Northern Iowa 80 vs. Bradley 44