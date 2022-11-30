Who's Playing

Northern Iowa @ Bradley

Current Records: Northern Iowa 2-3; Bradley 4-3

What to Know

The Northern Iowa Panthers and the Bradley Braves will face off in a Missouri Valley clash at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Carver Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Northern Iowa netted an 83-76 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies this past Saturday. The Panthers' guard Bowen Born looked sharp as he had 30 points.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard this past Saturday was the absolute smackdown Bradley laid on the Merrimack Warriors.

Northern Iowa is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Northern Iowa and Bradley tied nothing to nothing in their first match last year, but Northern Iowa got the win in their second match 78-65. the Braves are out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.26

Odds

The Braves are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northern Iowa have won nine out of their last 15 games against Bradley.