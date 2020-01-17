Bradley vs. Northern Iowa: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Northern Iowa @ Bradley

Current Records: Northern Iowa 15-2; Bradley 13-5

What to Know

The Bradley Braves will square off against the Northern Iowa Panthers at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carver Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Bradley skips in on three wins and Northern Iowa on four.

Bradley didn't have too much trouble with the Missouri State Bears on Wednesday as they won 91-78. It was another big night for G Nate Kennell, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 25 points.

Meanwhile, Northern Iowa beat the Valparaiso Crusaders 88-78 on Wednesday. It was another big night for G AJ Green, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points.

The Braves are now 13-5 while the Panthers sit at 15-2. Bradley is 8-4 after wins this year, Northern Iowa 12-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Iowa have won six out of their last ten games against Bradley.