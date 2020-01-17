Bradley vs. Northern Iowa: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bradley vs. Northern Iowa basketball game
Who's Playing
Northern Iowa @ Bradley
Current Records: Northern Iowa 15-2; Bradley 13-5
What to Know
The Bradley Braves will square off against the Northern Iowa Panthers at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carver Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Bradley skips in on three wins and Northern Iowa on four.
Bradley didn't have too much trouble with the Missouri State Bears on Wednesday as they won 91-78. It was another big night for G Nate Kennell, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 25 points.
Meanwhile, Northern Iowa beat the Valparaiso Crusaders 88-78 on Wednesday. It was another big night for G AJ Green, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points.
The Braves are now 13-5 while the Panthers sit at 15-2. Bradley is 8-4 after wins this year, Northern Iowa 12-2.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Iowa have won six out of their last ten games against Bradley.
- Jan 04, 2020 - Northern Iowa 69 vs. Bradley 64
- Mar 10, 2019 - Bradley 57 vs. Northern Iowa 54
- Feb 06, 2019 - Bradley 79 vs. Northern Iowa 71
- Jan 02, 2019 - Northern Iowa 65 vs. Bradley 47
- Feb 07, 2018 - Northern Iowa 74 vs. Bradley 65
- Dec 31, 2017 - Bradley 72 vs. Northern Iowa 53
- Feb 15, 2017 - Northern Iowa 64 vs. Bradley 61
- Jan 11, 2017 - Bradley 72 vs. Northern Iowa 61
- Jan 27, 2016 - Northern Iowa 68 vs. Bradley 50
- Dec 30, 2015 - Northern Iowa 80 vs. Bradley 44
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Bracketology: Baylor's the top seed
A week of upsets has caused lots of shuffling in Jerry Palm's latest NCAA Tournament bracket...
-
MSU vs. Wisconsin odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Michigan State vs. Wisconsin game 10,000...
-
Dayton vs. Saint Louis odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Dayton vs. Saint Louis game 10,000...
-
Women's rankings: South Carolina No. 1
The Gamecocks are 16-1 and took the top spot away from Oregon State
-
Power rankings: Baylor jumps to No. 1
The Bears take over the No. 1 spot, while Florida State and Oregon jump up in wild week
-
Top 25 And 1: UK slips to No. 23
The Wildcats have three times as many losses to sub-100 KenPom teams as any other ranked school
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday