We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on the schedule as the Bradley Braves and the Northern Iowa Panthers are set to tip at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at McLeod Center. Northern Iowa is 14-12 overall and 8-3 at home, while Bradley is 18-8 overall and 5-4 on the road. The Braves are 6-1 in their last seven meetings against the Panthers.

This time around, Bradley is favored by 3 points in the latest Northern Iowa vs. Bradley odds, and the over/under is 140.5 points. Before entering any Northern Iowa vs. Bradley picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2023-24 season on a 131-88 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 24-12 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Bradley vs. Northern Iowa. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Northern Iowa vs. Bradley spread: N. Iowa +3

Northern Iowa vs. Bradley over/under: 140.5 points

Northern Iowa vs. Bradley money line: N. Iowa: +130, Bradley: -154

Northern Iowa vs. Bradley picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Bradley

Last Wednesday, the Braves were able to grind out a solid victory over the UIC Flames, taking the game 85-73. Bradley got its win on the backs of several key players, but it was Malevy Leons out in front who scored 18 points to go along with five rebounds and five blocks. Darius Hannah was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with eight rebounds.

Bradley is now 11-2 in its last 13 games played in February. The Braves are also 10-3 in their last 13 contests against an opponent from the Missouri Valley Conference.

What you need to know about Northern Iowa

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.1% better than the opposition, a fact Northern Iowa proved on Wednesday. The Panthers blew past Valparaiso 86-67.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Northern Iowa to victory, but perhaps none more so than Landon Wolf, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jacob Hutson, who scored 19 points. For the season, Hutson is averaging 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

How to make Northern Iowa vs. Bradley picks

The model has simulated Northern Iowa vs. Bradley 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bradley vs. Northern Iowa, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 131-88 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.