Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ Bradley

Current Records: Valparaiso 6-10; Bradley 10-6

What to Know

The Bradley Braves won both of their matches against the Valparaiso Beacons last season (71-56 and 79-55) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Bradley and Valpo will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET at Carver Arena. The Braves are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Bradley came up short against the Murray State Racers on Wednesday, falling 67-58. One thing holding Bradley back was the mediocre play of guard Duke Deen, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes but put up just nine points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Valpo as they fell 69-67 to the Northern Iowa Panthers on Wednesday. Despite the loss, the Beacons had strong showings from forward Ben Krikke, who had 20 points and six assists, and guard Quinton Green, who had 16 points along with five boards.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 15-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Valpo have struggled against the spread on the road.

The losses put Bradley at 10-6 and Valpo at 6-10. Bradley doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 4-1 after losses this season -- so Valpo (5-4 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $24.20

Odds

The Braves are a big 15-point favorite against the Beacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Bradley have won six out of their last 11 games against Valparaiso.