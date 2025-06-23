Brandon Roy Jr. will follow in his father's footsteps. The son of former Portland Trail Blazers star Brandon Roy announced Monday that he committed to play college basketball at Washington, where his father shined in the early 2000s as one of the best players in program history. Roy Jr. is an in-state prospect from Seattle (Wash.) Garfield, where his father played high school ball and served in multiple stints since 2017 as its head coach.

As a senior guard during the 2024-25 season, Roy Jr. helped guide Garfield to a third-place finish in the Washington 3A state tournament.

"AGTG!!!!" Roy Jr. said on social media. "In 2009 I watched my father's jersey be retired at UW, not knowing one day I'd get to wear it. Thank you to Coach Sprinkle , staff and the University of Washington for giving me a chance. Thank you to my parents for believing in me. 💜 💛🏁"

Roy Jr. is the latest addition to a stellar second recruiting class of the Danny Sprinkle era. The Huskies are on a tear this offseason as Sprinkle assembled the No. 20-ranked high school recruiting class and No. 13-ranked transfer portal haul in the nation, according to 247Sports. Roy Jr. is the 13th addition to the roster, and of that bunch, nine incoming players hold blue-chip status as four-star recruits and transfers.

"Keeping it in the family 🙌," the Washington basketball program said in a comment on Roy Jr.'s announcement post.

The national 2025 recruiting class is stacked with former NBA players' sons. Duke commits Cameron and Cayden Boozer headline the bunch as elite prospects and twin sons of Carlos Boozer. LeBron James' second-oldest son, Bryce James, announced earlier this offseason he will play his college ball at Arizona.

The elder Roy is an all-time Pacific Northwest great who won three state championships at Garfield, became the Pac-10 Player of the Year at Washington and made three NBA All-Star appearances with the Trail Blazers. He was the 2007 NBA Rookie of the Year, one season after he hauled in consensus first-team All-American honors with the Huskies.

Washington retired Roy's No. 3 jersey during his tremendous NBA career, which came to an unfortunate early conclusion after he battled devastating knee injuries. He retired from the game in 2011 and cited knee degeneration, made five appearances for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a comeback season and underwent another knee surgery to end his career.