Brian Bowen headed to South Carolina after being at center of Louisville's FBI troubles

Former five-star recruit Brian Bowen, the freshman at the center of the FBI's probe into Louisville for corruption and bribery, is no longer enrolled at Louisville and has been admitted into South Carolina, a source confirmed to CBS Sports.

The former McDonald's All-American who was ranked inside the top 20 among Class of 2017 prospects never played a minute for the Cardinals when, before the start of the 2017-18 season, a federal grand jury released documents linking Bowen and Adidas executives to a $100,000 payment made to his family in an effort to secure his commitment to the school.

As a result of the documents, Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino was ousted and Bowen was suspended, and although he was cleared for reinstatement by the FBI, the school opted not to seek reinstatement with the NCAA.

Bowen denies any knowledge of a payment made and has maintained his innocence throughout the process.

"I didn't know anything," Bowen said in December. "The same way the media found out was the same way I found out. ... I really didn't believe it. I still didn't believe it -- to this day, I still really don't believe it."

Bowen is expected to seek reinstatement at South Carolina and could play as soon as next season.