Who's Playing
Gonzaga @ Brigham Young
Current Records: Gonzaga 14-3; Brigham Young 13-6
What to Know
The Brigham Young Cougars haven't won a game against the #8 Gonzaga Bulldogs since Feb. 22 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. BYU and the Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:30 p.m. ET at Marriott Center. The Cougars are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
BYU made easy work of the San Diego Toreros on Saturday and carried off a 68-48 win. BYU got double-digit scores from four players: forward Fousseyni Traore (15), guard Rudi Williams (13), forward Atiki Ally Atiki (12), and guard Spencer Johnson (10).
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Gonzaga beat the Santa Clara Broncos 81-76 on Saturday. Gonzaga can attribute much of their success to guard Nolan Hickman, who had 20 points, and forward Drew Timme, who had 20 points along with six boards.
The Cougars are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped BYU to 13-6 and the Bulldogs to 14-3. In Brigham Young's victory, Atiki Ally Atiki had 12 points and Fousseyni Traore had 15 points in addition to five rebounds. We'll see if Gonzaga have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Gonzaga have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Brigham Young.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Gonzaga 90 vs. Brigham Young 57
- Jan 13, 2022 - Gonzaga 110 vs. Brigham Young 84
- Mar 09, 2021 - Gonzaga 88 vs. Brigham Young 78
- Feb 08, 2021 - Gonzaga 82 vs. Brigham Young 71
- Jan 07, 2021 - Gonzaga 86 vs. Brigham Young 69
- Feb 22, 2020 - Brigham Young 91 vs. Gonzaga 78
- Jan 18, 2020 - Gonzaga 92 vs. Brigham Young 69
- Feb 23, 2019 - Gonzaga 102 vs. Brigham Young 68
- Jan 31, 2019 - Gonzaga 93 vs. Brigham Young 63
- Mar 06, 2018 - Gonzaga 74 vs. Brigham Young 54
- Feb 24, 2018 - Gonzaga 79 vs. Brigham Young 65
- Feb 03, 2018 - Gonzaga 68 vs. Brigham Young 60
- Feb 25, 2017 - Brigham Young 79 vs. Gonzaga 71
- Feb 02, 2017 - Gonzaga 85 vs. Brigham Young 75
- Mar 07, 2016 - Gonzaga 88 vs. Brigham Young 84
- Feb 27, 2016 - Gonzaga 71 vs. Brigham Young 68
- Jan 14, 2016 - Brigham Young 69 vs. Gonzaga 68