Who's Playing

Gonzaga @ Brigham Young

Current Records: Gonzaga 14-3; Brigham Young 13-6

What to Know

The Brigham Young Cougars haven't won a game against the #8 Gonzaga Bulldogs since Feb. 22 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. BYU and the Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:30 p.m. ET at Marriott Center. The Cougars are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

BYU made easy work of the San Diego Toreros on Saturday and carried off a 68-48 win. BYU got double-digit scores from four players: forward Fousseyni Traore (15), guard Rudi Williams (13), forward Atiki Ally Atiki (12), and guard Spencer Johnson (10).

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Gonzaga beat the Santa Clara Broncos 81-76 on Saturday. Gonzaga can attribute much of their success to guard Nolan Hickman, who had 20 points, and forward Drew Timme, who had 20 points along with six boards.

The Cougars are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped BYU to 13-6 and the Bulldogs to 14-3. In Brigham Young's victory, Atiki Ally Atiki had 12 points and Fousseyni Traore had 15 points in addition to five rebounds. We'll see if Gonzaga have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Gonzaga have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Brigham Young.