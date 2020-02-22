Brigham Young vs. Gonzaga: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Gonzaga @ Brigham Young

Current Records: Gonzaga 27-1; Brigham Young 22-7

What to Know

The #23 Brigham Young Cougars haven't won a game against the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs since Feb. 25 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Cougars and the Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at Marriott Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

BYU beat the Santa Clara Broncos 85-75 on Thursday. Guard TJ Haws was the offensive standout of the matchup for BYU, picking up 28 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Zags strolled past the San Francisco Dons with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 71-54. Zags got double-digit scores from four players: forward Killian Tillie (22), forward Filip Petrusev (16), guard Ryan Woolridge (12), and forward Corey Kispert (11).

The wins brought the Cougars up to 22-7 and Zags to 27-1. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: BYU comes into the matchup boasting the third highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.10%. The Bulldogs have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank first in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 87.9 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 158

Series History

Gonzaga have won nine out of their last 11 games against Brigham Young.