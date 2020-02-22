Brigham Young vs. Gonzaga: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Brigham Young vs. Gonzaga basketball game
Who's Playing
Gonzaga @ Brigham Young
Current Records: Gonzaga 27-1; Brigham Young 22-7
What to Know
The #23 Brigham Young Cougars haven't won a game against the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs since Feb. 25 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Cougars and the Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at Marriott Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
BYU beat the Santa Clara Broncos 85-75 on Thursday. Guard TJ Haws was the offensive standout of the matchup for BYU, picking up 28 points and nine assists.
Meanwhile, Zags strolled past the San Francisco Dons with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 71-54. Zags got double-digit scores from four players: forward Killian Tillie (22), forward Filip Petrusev (16), guard Ryan Woolridge (12), and forward Corey Kispert (11).
The wins brought the Cougars up to 22-7 and Zags to 27-1. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: BYU comes into the matchup boasting the third highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.10%. The Bulldogs have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank first in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 87.9 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 158
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Gonzaga have won nine out of their last 11 games against Brigham Young.
- Jan 18, 2020 - Gonzaga 92 vs. Brigham Young 69
- Feb 23, 2019 - Gonzaga 102 vs. Brigham Young 68
- Jan 31, 2019 - Gonzaga 93 vs. Brigham Young 63
- Mar 06, 2018 - Gonzaga 74 vs. Brigham Young 54
- Feb 24, 2018 - Gonzaga 79 vs. Brigham Young 65
- Feb 03, 2018 - Gonzaga 68 vs. Brigham Young 60
- Feb 25, 2017 - Brigham Young 79 vs. Gonzaga 71
- Feb 02, 2017 - Gonzaga 85 vs. Brigham Young 75
- Mar 07, 2016 - Gonzaga 88 vs. Brigham Young 84
- Feb 27, 2016 - Gonzaga 71 vs. Brigham Young 68
- Jan 14, 2016 - Brigham Young 69 vs. Gonzaga 68
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kansas at Baylor: Preview, predictions
The No. 3 Jayhawks face the No. 1 Bears in one of college basketball's biggest games of the...
-
Tennessee vs. Auburn: Preview, picks
Tennessee is trying to make a splash against an Auburn team finding its way without a star
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas-Baylor a key battle
The Jayhawks and Bears have combined to win 34 straight games
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Virginia Tech matchup 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Florida matchup 10,000...
-
Auburn vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Auburn vs. Tennessee matchup 10,000...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium