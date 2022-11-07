Who's Playing

Idaho State @ Brigham Young

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals and the Brigham Young Cougars will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at Marriott Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 7-23 year, the Bengals are aiming to prove that the past does not define them. BYU ended up 24-11 last season and got to the NIT quarterfinals before being knocked out by the Washington State Cougars 77-58.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Idaho State was 52nd worst when it came to takeaways last season, with the squad coming up with only 11.2 on average (bottom 85%). BYUs had an even harder time: they ranked 30th worst with respect to takeaways last year, where the team accrued only 10.7 on average (bottom 92%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Idaho State will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 23-point favorite.

Over/Under: -115

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brigham Young have won both of the games they've played against Idaho State in the last eight years.