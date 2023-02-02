Who's Playing

Loyola Marymount @ Brigham Young

Current Records: Loyola Marymount 16-7; Brigham Young 14-10

What to Know

The Loyola Marymount Lions have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Loyola Marymount and the Brigham Young Cougars will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Marriott Center. The Lions should still be riding high after a win, while BYU will be looking to right the ship.

Loyola Marymount strolled past the Pepperdine Waves with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 84-70. Loyola Marymount's guard Cam Shelton did his thing and had 26 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, BYU lost 57-56 to the Saint Mary's Gaels this past Saturday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Saint Mary's' guard Aidan Mahaney with 0:02 left to play. Brigham Young's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Dallin Hall, who had 23 points.

The Lions' victory brought them up to 16-7 while the Cougars' defeat pulled them down to 14-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Loyola Marymount is 52nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.5 on average. BYU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the third most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Brigham Young have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Loyola Marymount.