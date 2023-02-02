Who's Playing
Loyola Marymount @ Brigham Young
Current Records: Loyola Marymount 16-7; Brigham Young 14-10
What to Know
The Loyola Marymount Lions have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Loyola Marymount and the Brigham Young Cougars will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Marriott Center. The Lions should still be riding high after a win, while BYU will be looking to right the ship.
Loyola Marymount strolled past the Pepperdine Waves with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 84-70. Loyola Marymount's guard Cam Shelton did his thing and had 26 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, BYU lost 57-56 to the Saint Mary's Gaels this past Saturday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Saint Mary's' guard Aidan Mahaney with 0:02 left to play. Brigham Young's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Dallin Hall, who had 23 points.
The Lions' victory brought them up to 16-7 while the Cougars' defeat pulled them down to 14-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Loyola Marymount is 52nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.5 on average. BYU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the third most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Brigham Young have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Loyola Marymount.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Loyola Marymount 64 vs. Brigham Young 59
- Mar 04, 2022 - Brigham Young 85 vs. Loyola Marymount 60
- Feb 24, 2022 - Brigham Young 79 vs. Loyola Marymount 59
- Feb 10, 2022 - Brigham Young 83 vs. Loyola Marymount 82
- Feb 20, 2021 - Brigham Young 88 vs. Loyola Marymount 71
- Feb 13, 2020 - Brigham Young 77 vs. Loyola Marymount 54
- Jan 04, 2020 - Brigham Young 63 vs. Loyola Marymount 38
- Feb 16, 2019 - Brigham Young 70 vs. Loyola Marymount 62
- Feb 02, 2019 - Brigham Young 67 vs. Loyola Marymount 49
- Feb 01, 2018 - Loyola Marymount 76 vs. Brigham Young 69
- Jan 18, 2018 - Brigham Young 82 vs. Loyola Marymount 67
- Mar 04, 2017 - Brigham Young 89 vs. Loyola Marymount 81
- Jan 28, 2017 - Brigham Young 85 vs. Loyola Marymount 77
- Dec 31, 2016 - Brigham Young 81 vs. Loyola Marymount 76
- Jan 28, 2016 - Brigham Young 87 vs. Loyola Marymount 62
- Jan 21, 2016 - Brigham Young 91 vs. Loyola Marymount 80