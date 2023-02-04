Who's Playing
Pacific @ Brigham Young
Current Records: Pacific 12-12; Brigham Young 15-10
What to Know
The Pacific Tigers and the Brigham Young Cougars are set to square off in a West Coast matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at Marriott Center. The Tigers have some work to do to even out the 3-11 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
Pacific was able to grind out a solid win over the Pepperdine Waves on Thursday, winning 81-72. Pacific's guard Nick Blake filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points along with five rebounds. Blake hadn't helped his team much against the Santa Clara Broncos on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, BYU took their contest against the Loyola Marymount Lions on Thursday by a conclusive 89-61 score. BYU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Spencer Johnson (14), guard Rudi Williams (13), guard Jaxson Robinson (13), and forward Fousseyni Traore (11).
Pacific have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 9-4 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped the Tigers to 12-12 and the Cougars to 15-10. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
Odds
The Cougars are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brigham Young have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Pacific.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Brigham Young 69 vs. Pacific 49
- Jan 29, 2022 - Pacific 76 vs. Brigham Young 73
- Jan 06, 2022 - Brigham Young 73 vs. Pacific 51
- Feb 18, 2021 - Brigham Young 80 vs. Pacific 52
- Jan 30, 2021 - Brigham Young 95 vs. Pacific 87
- Jan 23, 2020 - Brigham Young 74 vs. Pacific 60
- Feb 09, 2019 - Brigham Young 69 vs. Pacific 59
- Jan 03, 2019 - Brigham Young 90 vs. Pacific 87
- Jan 27, 2018 - Brigham Young 80 vs. Pacific 65
- Jan 06, 2018 - Pacific 67 vs. Brigham Young 66
- Jan 21, 2017 - Brigham Young 62 vs. Pacific 47
- Jan 07, 2017 - Brigham Young 91 vs. Pacific 62
- Feb 06, 2016 - Pacific 77 vs. Brigham Young 72
- Jan 02, 2016 - Brigham Young 81 vs. Pacific 67