Who's Playing

Pacific @ Brigham Young

Current Records: Pacific 12-12; Brigham Young 15-10

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers and the Brigham Young Cougars are set to square off in a West Coast matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at Marriott Center. The Tigers have some work to do to even out the 3-11 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Pacific was able to grind out a solid win over the Pepperdine Waves on Thursday, winning 81-72. Pacific's guard Nick Blake filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points along with five rebounds. Blake hadn't helped his team much against the Santa Clara Broncos on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, BYU took their contest against the Loyola Marymount Lions on Thursday by a conclusive 89-61 score. BYU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Spencer Johnson (14), guard Rudi Williams (13), guard Jaxson Robinson (13), and forward Fousseyni Traore (11).

Pacific have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 9-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 12-12 and the Cougars to 15-10. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Brigham Young have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Pacific.