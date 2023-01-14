Who's Playing

Pepperdine @ Brigham Young

Current Records: Pepperdine 7-11; Brigham Young 13-7

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves are 3-11 against the Brigham Young Cougars since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Waves are staying on the road to face off against BYU at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Marriott Center. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

Pepperdine was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 92-89 to the San Diego Toreros. Five players on Pepperdine scored in the double digits: forward Jevon Porter (21), guard Mike Mitchell Jr. (19), center Carson Basham (15), forward Maxwell Lewis (13), and guard Malik Moore (11). Porter hadn't helped his team much against the Pacific Tigers on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Jevon Porter's points were the most he has had all year.

Speaking of close games: BYU was just a bucket short of a win on Thursday and fell 75-74 to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The losing side was boosted by guard Spencer Johnson, who had 18 points along with six boards and five steals.

Pepperdine have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. If the Cougars want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Waves' Mike Mitchell Jr., who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points and five dimes, and Porter, who had 21 points in addition to three blocks. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Brigham Young have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Pepperdine.