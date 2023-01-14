Who's Playing
Pepperdine @ Brigham Young
Current Records: Pepperdine 7-11; Brigham Young 13-7
What to Know
The Pepperdine Waves are 3-11 against the Brigham Young Cougars since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Waves are staying on the road to face off against BYU at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Marriott Center. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
Pepperdine was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 92-89 to the San Diego Toreros. Five players on Pepperdine scored in the double digits: forward Jevon Porter (21), guard Mike Mitchell Jr. (19), center Carson Basham (15), forward Maxwell Lewis (13), and guard Malik Moore (11). Porter hadn't helped his team much against the Pacific Tigers on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Jevon Porter's points were the most he has had all year.
Speaking of close games: BYU was just a bucket short of a win on Thursday and fell 75-74 to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The losing side was boosted by guard Spencer Johnson, who had 18 points along with six boards and five steals.
Pepperdine have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. If the Cougars want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Waves' Mike Mitchell Jr., who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points and five dimes, and Porter, who had 21 points in addition to three blocks. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Cougars are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Brigham Young have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Pepperdine.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Brigham Young 75 vs. Pepperdine 59
- Feb 12, 2022 - Brigham Young 91 vs. Pepperdine 85
- Mar 08, 2021 - Brigham Young 82 vs. Pepperdine 77
- Jan 27, 2021 - Pepperdine 76 vs. Brigham Young 73
- Jan 23, 2021 - Brigham Young 65 vs. Pepperdine 54
- Feb 29, 2020 - Brigham Young 81 vs. Pepperdine 64
- Jan 30, 2020 - Brigham Young 107 vs. Pepperdine 80
- Jan 17, 2019 - Brigham Young 87 vs. Pepperdine 76
- Feb 15, 2018 - Brigham Young 75 vs. Pepperdine 70
- Jan 11, 2018 - Brigham Young 83 vs. Pepperdine 63
- Feb 09, 2017 - Pepperdine 99 vs. Brigham Young 83
- Jan 19, 2017 - Brigham Young 99 vs. Pepperdine 70
- Jan 30, 2016 - Brigham Young 88 vs. Pepperdine 77
- Jan 23, 2016 - Pepperdine 71 vs. Brigham Young 65