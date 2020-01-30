Brigham Young vs. Pepperdine: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Pepperdine @ Brigham Young

Current Records: Pepperdine 11-10; Brigham Young 15-7

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 76.81 points per matchup before their matchup tonight. Pepperdine and the Brigham Young Cougars will face off in a West Coast battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Marriott Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Pepperdine had enough points to win and then some against the Portland Pilots on Saturday, taking their game 80-69. It was another big night for guard Skylar Chavez, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, BYU needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 83-82 to the San Francisco Dons. Despite the loss, BYU had strong showings from guard TJ Haws, who had 20 points, and forward Yoeli Childs, who had 19 points and eight assists in addition to seven boards.

The Waves are now 11-10 while the Cougars sit at 15-7. Pepperdine is 7-3 after wins this year, and BYU is 6-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Cougars are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: 156

Series History

Brigham Young have won five out of their last seven games against Pepperdine.