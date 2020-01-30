Brigham Young vs. Pepperdine: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Brigham Young vs. Pepperdine basketball game
Who's Playing
Pepperdine @ Brigham Young
Current Records: Pepperdine 11-10; Brigham Young 15-7
What to Know
The Pepperdine Waves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 76.81 points per matchup before their matchup tonight. Pepperdine and the Brigham Young Cougars will face off in a West Coast battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Marriott Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Pepperdine had enough points to win and then some against the Portland Pilots on Saturday, taking their game 80-69. It was another big night for guard Skylar Chavez, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, BYU needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 83-82 to the San Francisco Dons. Despite the loss, BYU had strong showings from guard TJ Haws, who had 20 points, and forward Yoeli Childs, who had 19 points and eight assists in addition to seven boards.
The Waves are now 11-10 while the Cougars sit at 15-7. Pepperdine is 7-3 after wins this year, and BYU is 6-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Cougars are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: 156
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brigham Young have won five out of their last seven games against Pepperdine.
- Jan 17, 2019 - Brigham Young 87 vs. Pepperdine 76
- Feb 15, 2018 - Brigham Young 75 vs. Pepperdine 70
- Jan 11, 2018 - Brigham Young 83 vs. Pepperdine 63
- Feb 09, 2017 - Pepperdine 99 vs. Brigham Young 83
- Jan 19, 2017 - Brigham Young 99 vs. Pepperdine 70
- Jan 30, 2016 - Brigham Young 88 vs. Pepperdine 77
- Jan 23, 2016 - Pepperdine 71 vs. Brigham Young 65
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Power rankings: Kansas moves up
The final week of January gave us a good picture at which teams are starting to truly separate...
-
Top 25 And 1: Aztecs off to 22-0 start
The Aztecs are inching closer to an undefeated regular season
-
UNCA vs. Gardner-Webb odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb game...
-
Wisconsin's Davison suspended one game
Davison went low on Iowa's Connor McCaffery in the waning moments of the Badgers' loss
-
Nike under probe by SEC
The international apparel provider is accused of making payments to top tier basketball players...
-
UW second-leading scorer stepping away
King revealed that the Badgers program 'is not the right fit' for him
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home