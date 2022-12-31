Who's Playing

Portland @ Brigham Young

Current Records: Portland 8-8; Brigham Young 11-5

What to Know

The Brigham Young Cougars are 12-1 against the Portland Pilots since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. BYU and Portland will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET at Marriott Center. The Cougars are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

BYU ended the year with a bang, routing the Pacific Tigers 69-49 on Thursday. Guard Jaxson Robinson (17 points) and guard Spencer Johnson (15 points) were the top scorers for BYU.

Meanwhile, a victory for Portland just wasn't in the stars on Thursday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 92-72 walloping at the Loyola Marymount Lions' hands. Forward Alden Applewhite wasn't much of a difference maker for the Pilots; Applewhite played for 30 minutes with 4-for-12 shooting.

The Cougars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6-1 against the spread when favored.

Brigham Young's win lifted them to 11-5 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 8-8. We'll see if BYU can repeat their recent success or if Portland bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pilots, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Brigham Young have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Portland.