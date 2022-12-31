Who's Playing
Portland @ Brigham Young
Current Records: Portland 8-8; Brigham Young 11-5
What to Know
The Brigham Young Cougars are 12-1 against the Portland Pilots since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. BYU and Portland will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET at Marriott Center. The Cougars are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
BYU ended the year with a bang, routing the Pacific Tigers 69-49 on Thursday. Guard Jaxson Robinson (17 points) and guard Spencer Johnson (15 points) were the top scorers for BYU.
Meanwhile, a victory for Portland just wasn't in the stars on Thursday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 92-72 walloping at the Loyola Marymount Lions' hands. Forward Alden Applewhite wasn't much of a difference maker for the Pilots; Applewhite played for 30 minutes with 4-for-12 shooting.
The Cougars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6-1 against the spread when favored.
Brigham Young's win lifted them to 11-5 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 8-8. We'll see if BYU can repeat their recent success or if Portland bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
Odds
The Cougars are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pilots, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Brigham Young have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Portland.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Brigham Young 78 vs. Portland 65
- Feb 04, 2021 - Brigham Young 105 vs. Portland 60
- Jan 21, 2021 - Brigham Young 95 vs. Portland 67
- Feb 06, 2020 - Brigham Young 85 vs. Portland 54
- Jan 11, 2020 - Brigham Young 96 vs. Portland 70
- Feb 07, 2019 - Brigham Young 83 vs. Portland 48
- Jan 10, 2019 - Brigham Young 79 vs. Portland 56
- Feb 22, 2018 - Brigham Young 72 vs. Portland 60
- Dec 28, 2017 - Brigham Young 69 vs. Portland 45
- Feb 23, 2017 - Brigham Young 97 vs. Portland 78
- Feb 04, 2017 - Brigham Young 73 vs. Portland 62
- Feb 25, 2016 - Brigham Young 99 vs. Portland 81
- Jan 16, 2016 - Portland 84 vs. Brigham Young 81