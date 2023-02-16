Who's Playing

Santa Clara @ Brigham Young

Current Records: Santa Clara 19-8; Brigham Young 16-12

What to Know

The Brigham Young Cougars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. BYU and the Santa Clara Broncos will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Marriott Center. Santa Clara will be strutting in after a victory while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a loss.

BYU came up short against the Gonzaga Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 88-81. Guard Jaxson Robinson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Loyola Marymount Lions typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Santa Clara proved too difficult a challenge. Santa Clara skirted past the Lions 71-69. Guard Brandin Podziemski took over for the Broncos, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to five rebounds.

Brigham Young's defeat took them down to 16-12 while Santa Clara's win pulled them up to 19-8. This past Saturday Santa Clara relied heavily on Podziemski, who had 30 points along with five boards. It will be up to Brigham Young's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Brigham Young have won eight out of their last 11 games against Santa Clara.