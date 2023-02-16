Who's Playing
Santa Clara @ Brigham Young
Current Records: Santa Clara 19-8; Brigham Young 16-12
What to Know
The Brigham Young Cougars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. BYU and the Santa Clara Broncos will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Marriott Center. Santa Clara will be strutting in after a victory while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a loss.
BYU came up short against the Gonzaga Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 88-81. Guard Jaxson Robinson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Loyola Marymount Lions typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Santa Clara proved too difficult a challenge. Santa Clara skirted past the Lions 71-69. Guard Brandin Podziemski took over for the Broncos, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to five rebounds.
Brigham Young's defeat took them down to 16-12 while Santa Clara's win pulled them up to 19-8. This past Saturday Santa Clara relied heavily on Podziemski, who had 30 points along with five boards. It will be up to Brigham Young's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Brigham Young have won eight out of their last 11 games against Santa Clara.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Santa Clara 83 vs. Brigham Young 76
- Jan 27, 2022 - Santa Clara 77 vs. Brigham Young 76
- Feb 20, 2020 - Brigham Young 85 vs. Santa Clara 75
- Jan 12, 2019 - Brigham Young 80 vs. Santa Clara 74
- Feb 08, 2018 - Brigham Young 80 vs. Santa Clara 58
- Jan 13, 2018 - Brigham Young 84 vs. Santa Clara 50
- Jan 26, 2017 - Santa Clara 76 vs. Brigham Young 68
- Dec 29, 2016 - Brigham Young 89 vs. Santa Clara 59
- Mar 05, 2016 - Brigham Young 72 vs. Santa Clara 60
- Feb 13, 2016 - Brigham Young 96 vs. Santa Clara 62
- Jan 07, 2016 - Brigham Young 97 vs. Santa Clara 61