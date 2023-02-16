Who's Playing
Santa Clara @ Brigham Young
Current Records: Santa Clara 19-8; Brigham Young 16-12
What to Know
The Santa Clara Broncos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Santa Clara and the Brigham Young Cougars will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Marriott Center. The Broncos will be strutting in after a win while BYU will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Loyola Marymount Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Santa Clara proved too difficult a challenge. Santa Clara skirted past Loyola Marymount 71-69. Guard Brandin Podziemski took over for Santa Clara, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Cougars came up short against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday, falling 88-81. One thing holding BYU back was the mediocre play of guard Jaxson Robinson, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Santa Clara is expected to lose this next one by 5. Now might not be the best time to take Santa Clara against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Brigham Young's defeat took them down to 16-12 while Santa Clara's victory pulled them up to 19-8. In their win, Santa Clara relied heavily on Podziemski, who had 30 points in addition to five boards. the Cougars will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $19.95
Odds
The Cougars are a 5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Brigham Young have won eight out of their last 11 games against Santa Clara.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Santa Clara 83 vs. Brigham Young 76
- Jan 27, 2022 - Santa Clara 77 vs. Brigham Young 76
- Feb 20, 2020 - Brigham Young 85 vs. Santa Clara 75
- Jan 12, 2019 - Brigham Young 80 vs. Santa Clara 74
- Feb 08, 2018 - Brigham Young 80 vs. Santa Clara 58
- Jan 13, 2018 - Brigham Young 84 vs. Santa Clara 50
- Jan 26, 2017 - Santa Clara 76 vs. Brigham Young 68
- Dec 29, 2016 - Brigham Young 89 vs. Santa Clara 59
- Mar 05, 2016 - Brigham Young 72 vs. Santa Clara 60
- Feb 13, 2016 - Brigham Young 96 vs. Santa Clara 62
- Jan 07, 2016 - Brigham Young 97 vs. Santa Clara 61