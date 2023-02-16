Who's Playing

Santa Clara @ Brigham Young

Current Records: Santa Clara 19-8; Brigham Young 16-12

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Santa Clara and the Brigham Young Cougars will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Marriott Center. The Broncos will be strutting in after a win while BYU will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Loyola Marymount Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Santa Clara proved too difficult a challenge. Santa Clara skirted past Loyola Marymount 71-69. Guard Brandin Podziemski took over for Santa Clara, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cougars came up short against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday, falling 88-81. One thing holding BYU back was the mediocre play of guard Jaxson Robinson, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Santa Clara is expected to lose this next one by 5. Now might not be the best time to take Santa Clara against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Brigham Young's defeat took them down to 16-12 while Santa Clara's victory pulled them up to 19-8. In their win, Santa Clara relied heavily on Podziemski, who had 30 points in addition to five boards. the Cougars will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Cougars are a 5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brigham Young have won eight out of their last 11 games against Santa Clara.