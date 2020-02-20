Brigham Young vs. Santa Clara live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Santa Clara @ Brigham Young

Current Records: Santa Clara 18-9; Brigham Young 21-7

What to Know

The #23 Brigham Young Cougars are 7-1 against the Santa Clara Broncos since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. BYU and Santa Clara will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET at Marriott Center. The Cougars are cruising in on a six-game winning streak while Santa Clara is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

BYU escaped with a win against the San Diego Toreros by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71. BYU's guard TJ Haws filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 17 points and ten dimes.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 65-59 to the Loyola Marymount Lions. Santa Clara didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from forward Josip Vrankic, who had 17 points along with six boards, and center Jaden Bediako, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 boards in addition to five blocks.

BYU is now 21-7 while Santa Clara sits at 18-9. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: BYU comes into the game boasting the third highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.20%. Santa Clara is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 23rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 46.70% on the season. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Brigham Young have won seven out of their last eight games against Santa Clara.