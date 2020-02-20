Brigham Young vs. Santa Clara live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Brigham Young vs. Santa Clara basketball game
Who's Playing
Santa Clara @ Brigham Young
Current Records: Santa Clara 18-9; Brigham Young 21-7
What to Know
The #23 Brigham Young Cougars are 7-1 against the Santa Clara Broncos since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. BYU and Santa Clara will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET at Marriott Center. The Cougars are cruising in on a six-game winning streak while Santa Clara is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
BYU escaped with a win against the San Diego Toreros by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71. BYU's guard TJ Haws filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 17 points and ten dimes.
Meanwhile, Santa Clara was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 65-59 to the Loyola Marymount Lions. Santa Clara didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from forward Josip Vrankic, who had 17 points along with six boards, and center Jaden Bediako, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 boards in addition to five blocks.
BYU is now 21-7 while Santa Clara sits at 18-9. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: BYU comes into the game boasting the third highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.20%. Santa Clara is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 23rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 46.70% on the season. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Brigham Young have won seven out of their last eight games against Santa Clara.
- Jan 12, 2019 - Brigham Young 80 vs. Santa Clara 74
- Feb 08, 2018 - Brigham Young 80 vs. Santa Clara 58
- Jan 13, 2018 - Brigham Young 84 vs. Santa Clara 50
- Jan 26, 2017 - Santa Clara 76 vs. Brigham Young 68
- Dec 29, 2016 - Brigham Young 89 vs. Santa Clara 59
- Mar 05, 2016 - Brigham Young 72 vs. Santa Clara 60
- Feb 13, 2016 - Brigham Young 96 vs. Santa Clara 62
- Jan 07, 2016 - Brigham Young 97 vs. Santa Clara 61
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NC State upsets Duke, jumps into tourney
Duke's seven-game winning streak came to a screeching halt at NC State on Wednesday
-
Seton Hall beats Butler at the buzzer
A wild finish helped Seton Hall snap a two-game losing streak and stay atop the Big East
-
Top Picks: Underdogs rule the day
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Kim Mulkey fasted D1 coach to 600 wins
Kim Mulkey hit this mark in just 700 games
-
Bracketology mailbag: Butler's future
CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm answers your questions about the NCAA Tournament...
-
Bubble Watch: Wednesday's games to watch
Fifteen bubble teams are in action Wednesday night with one double bubble game ahead
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium