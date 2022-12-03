Who's Playing

South Dakota @ Brigham Young

Current Records: South Dakota 4-4; Brigham Young 5-3

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes will square off against the Brigham Young Cougars at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vivint Arena. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Everything came up roses for the Coyotes at home against the Mount Marty Lancers on Monday as the squad secured a 97-58 victory.

Meanwhile, BYU took their game against the Westminster (UT) Griffins on Tuesday by a conclusive 100-70 score.

Their wins bumped South Dakota to 4-4 and the Cougars to 5-3. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.