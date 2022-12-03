Who's Playing

South Dakota @ Brigham Young

Current Records: South Dakota 4-4; Brigham Young 5-3

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes will square off against the Brigham Young Cougars at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Vivint Arena. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

South Dakota simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Mount Marty Lancers at home 97-58.

Meanwhile, BYU took their game against the Westminster (UT) Griffins on Tuesday by a conclusive 100-70 score.

The Coyotes are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-4 ATS when expected to lose.

South Dakota is now 4-4 while BYU sits at 5-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: South Dakota is stumbling into the contest with the sixth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.5 on average. The Cougars have experienced some struggles of their own as they are eighth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.