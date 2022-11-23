Who's Playing

USC @ Brigham Young

Current Records: USC 2-1; Brigham Young 3-1

What to Know

The Brigham Young Cougars will square off against the USC Trojans at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

BYU strolled past the Nicholls State Colonels with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 87-73.

Meanwhile, USC beat the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers 83-74 this past Friday.

The Cougars are now 3-1 while USC sits at 2-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: BYU comes into the contest boasting the 24th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.8. But USC is even better: they enter the game with seven blocked shots per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

USC have won both of the games they've played against Brigham Young in the last eight years.