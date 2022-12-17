Who's Playing
Utah @ Brigham Young
Current Records: Utah 9-2; Brigham Young 7-5
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Utah Utes will be on the road. They will take on the Brigham Young Cougars at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Marriott Center. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
If there were any doubts why Utah was a heavy favorite Tuesday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They took their contest against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners on Tuesday by a conclusive 91-70 score. Center Branden Carlson was the offensive standout of the game for the Utes, picking up 27 points in addition to eight rebounds and four blocks.
Meanwhile, BYU took their matchup at home on Thursday with ease, bagging a 97-64 victory over the Western Oregon Wolves.
Their wins bumped Utah to 9-2 and BYU to 7-5. With both Utah and the Cougars swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Brigham Young have won four out of their last six games against Utah.
- Nov 27, 2021 - Brigham Young 75 vs. Utah 64
- Dec 12, 2020 - Brigham Young 82 vs. Utah 64
- Dec 04, 2019 - Utah 102 vs. Brigham Young 95
- Dec 08, 2018 - Brigham Young 74 vs. Utah 59
- Dec 16, 2017 - Brigham Young 77 vs. Utah 65
- Dec 02, 2015 - Utah 83 vs. Brigham Young 75