Who's Playing

Utah @ Brigham Young

Current Records: Utah 9-2; Brigham Young 7-5

What to Know

The Utah Utes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Brigham Young Cougars at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Marriott Center. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Utes entered their matchup on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They took their game against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners by a conclusive 91-70 score. Among those leading the charge for Utah was center Branden Carlson, who had 27 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for BYU at home against the Western Oregon Wolves on Thursday as the team secured a 97-64 win.

Their wins bumped Utah to 9-2 and BYU to 7-5. Both Utah and the Cougars have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Utes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Brigham Young have won four out of their last six games against Utah.