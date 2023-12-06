USC star freshman Bronny James, the oldest son of Lakers star LeBron James, has returned to practice on a limited basis after going into cardiac arrest during a preseason practice on July 24.

James was a limited participant during USC's practice and is still awaiting clearance to return to practice on a full-contact basis.

"Bronny has not been cleared fully yet from USC," USC coach Andy Enfield told ESPN on Monday. "He can participate without contact. He's done a good job of getting his conditioning and his strength back and I think he's on the path to being ready to play very quickly."

USC is off to a 5-3 start this season without James. James participated in pregame warmups before the Trojans' game vs. Brown on Nov. 19 and his debut in a game for the Trojans "could happen as soon as" Sunday vs. Long Beach State, according to Yahoo Sports.

"Everybody's excited to see Bronny on the court," Enfield said. "The fans, teammates, everybody around our program and university. Bronny's done a great job of mentally and physically getting back to this point and I think he's very anxious to get back full-time playing. We're excited to watch him play."

James' return to practice came after he was cleared by USC doctors a few days after he was cleared by his own doctors late last week.

"Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball," a James family spokesperson said in a statement. "Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after. The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!"

James was hospitalized in July after going into cardiac arrest during a summer workout with the Trojans. In August, doctors determined a congenital heart defect was the cause of the cardiac episode.

"After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James' sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified," the family said in a statement obtained by CBS Sports. "It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated."

James is considered the perfect role player for the Trojans that can complement Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier in the backcourt because of his high basketball IQ and his willingness to be unselfish. James is very active on the defensive end and he is the kind of player that can impact winning when the game matters come March.

Where is Bronny's NBA Draft stock?

Before James suffered a health scare over the summer that put his playing career potentially in doubt, he was viewed as a late-lottery/early first-round NBA Draft selection in various mock drafts by CBS Sports. In Kyle Boone's latest mock draft earlier this week, James was not tabbed as a first-round selection.

There are many factors in play when looking at his draft stock going forward. The first and most obvious one is how will he look on the basketball court? The reason why James was considered a potential first-round pick in the first place is because his play style fits the modern NBA game. James is active on the defensive end and has a high basketball IQ. Both translate to the next level.

The other factor in his draft stock is his last name. His father, LeBron James, has expressed numerous times over the years about his desire to play with his son in the NBA. The elder James signed a 2-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers last summer that runs through the 2024-25 campaign. It's possible a team could be enticed to select the younger James if they knew his father would make his way to that respective team.

James will certainly be a candidate to be a one-and-done prospect after this season if he returns and plays well. The Trojans are considered one of the favorites to win the Pac-12 title and a strong showing during the final four months of the season will only help his draft stock going forward. After all, the 2024 draft class isn't viewed to be as strong at the top as last year, so there's a chance that players like James can sneak up draft boards come next summer.

When will James make his debut at USC?

The first hurdles James had to clear before returning to the basketball court was passing all the necessary checkups by his doctors and to be cleared in an evaluation by the USC medical staff. With those steps out of the way, ramping up his conditioning to get back into playing shape will be his next step. With James returning to practice Monday, if he is allowed to fully participate in practice this week, it seems logical that the first game that he could possibly play could against Long Beach State on Sunday, like Yahoo Sports reported is being considered as a possibility. After that, USC goes on a long road trip before Pac-12 play starts at the end of the month. USC's schedule for the next eight games is as follows:

Sunday: vs. Long Beach State



vs. Long Beach State Dec. 17: at Auburn

at Auburn Dec. 19: at Alabama State

at Alabama State Dec. 28: at Oregon

at Oregon Dec. 30: at Oregon State

at Oregon State Jan. 3, 2024: vs. Cal

vs. Cal Jan. 6, 2024: vs. Stanford

It's unclear exactly when James could return to action. Will USC coach Andy Enfield slowly ramp up his workload or insert him right into the starting lineup? The former seems more likely because the Trojans have a deep roster. There is no pressure for James to come in and play 30 minutes every night right away. However, USC could certainly benefit from having James in the lineup when the gauntlet of conference play begins. It will all come down to his conditioning and how he looks in game action.

Cardiac arrest among college basketball players

Unfortunately, James wasn't even the first member of the USC basketball program to go into cardiac arrest during a team practice. USC big man Vincent Iwuchukwu suffered a cardiac arrest incident last summer and missed the first 16 games of the 2022-23 season because of it. James so far this season has missed USC's first seven games.

In late 2020, Florida wing Keyontae Johnson suffered what was then the most well-known case of a cardiac event at the college level in recent memory. Johnson, then a projected first round pick, collapsed on the court during a game vs. Florida State. He was later diagnosed with sudden cardiac arrest. Johnson did not play the remainder of the season and missed all of the 2021-22 season before returning to the court for Kansas State last season.

Former Baylor star Jared Butler was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, the leading cause of sudden cardiac arrest in the U.S., when he was 18 years old and preparing to start his college career. Butler went on to be an All-American, though his condition was flagged during the NBA Draft process, causing him to slip to the No. 40 pick in 2021.

CBS Sports NBA Draft Expert Kyle Boone contributed to this report