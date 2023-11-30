USC star freshman Bronny James, the oldest son of Lakers star LeBron James, has been cleared to make a full return to the basketball court after going into cardiac arrest during a preseason practice on July 24, and could be back practicing with the Trojans next week, according to The Athletic.

"Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball," a James family spokesperson said in a statement. "Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after. The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!"

James hasn't practiced with USC this season and he didn't play in the overseas trip to Greece and Croatia when the Trojans played in a three-game summer tour. With James cleared to return to practice, a return to game action could be on the horizon.

James is considered the perfect role player for the Trojans that can complement Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier in the backcourt because of his high basketball IQ and his willingness to be unselfish. James is very active on the defensive end and he is the kind of player that can impact winning when the game matters come March.

