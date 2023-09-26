Highly-touted USC freshman guard Bronny James, the oldest son of Lakers star LeBron James, missed the Trojans' first practice of fall on Monday as he recovers from a sudden cardiac arrest episode in July but is "doing very well," USC coach Andy Enfield told reporters after the workout.

Enfield did not provide any specifics on the health of James, whose collapse during a USC practice in July prompted a trip to the hospital and further testing which later revealed a congenital heart defect, but he had good things to say about his spirit and his time as a student thus far with the university.

"Bronny's doing very well," Enfield said. "But we just can't comment on anything medically. He's going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we're really excited for him."

Since collapsing with cardiac arrest on July 24, James, a four-star recruit and a key piece of USC's third-ranked recruiting class, has yet to return to action, missing the team's overseas trip to Greece and Croatia for a three-game summer tour and most recently the opening of fall training camp. However, he has since received a positive prognosis after his diagnosis, with his physicians expecting him to recover fully.

"We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future," the James family said in a statement in late August, adding that the diagnosis of an "anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect" can and will be treated.

It's unclear still if or when James could return to the court for USC this season after signing with the school as a potential one-and-done prospect, but his teammate, Vincent Iwuchukwu, also suffered cardiac arrest last summer before eventually being cleared to play in the spring of last season. Iwuchukwu had a defibrillator device implanted in his chest before being cleared to return, playing in 14 games as a true freshman.

James ranked as the No. 28 overall player in the Class of 2023 and the No. 6 overall player at the shooting guard position by 247Sports.