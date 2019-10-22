Bronny James throws down first in-game slam dunk of high school career with LeBron James watching
It's likely going to be the first of many for Bronny
With the genes that Bronny James has, it's not surprising that the young guard is one of the most hyped high school players in the country. On Sunday, James played in a preseason game for Sierra Canyon (Calif.) as they took on San Gabriel Academy. With LeBron James in attendance for his son's game, Bronny threw down his first slam dunk, and it was quite the spectacle.
Bronny stole the ball off an inbounds pass in the second half and the rest was history. He deposited a huge one-handed slam for his team as he got out in front of the defense.
You can even see a little bit of LeBron in Bronny, to say the least. On hundreds of occasions throughout his storied NBA career, LeBron has found himself in the open court and reached back to deposit a ferocious one-handed slam dunk.
Bronny is set to be a freshman at Sierra Canyon this season and will continue to draw eyes every time that he steps on the floor. The star guard is currently being billed as a combo guard, but considering that he's only 15 years old, he could gravitate towards a specific guard spot before he makes his way to the collegiate level.
Bronny is already drawing interest from several blue blood programs, including Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina.
