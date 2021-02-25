Sierra Canyon star Bronny James, the eldest offspring of Lakers star LeBron James, suffered a torn meniscus and underwent surgery to repair the knee injury earlier this month, according to ESPN and the Los Angeles Daily News. For James, a 16-year-old standout ranked as a five-star prospect in the 2023 class, it could be a season-ending injury, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

Bronny himself revealed the injury during a streaming session on Twitch while playing video games earlier this month.

"Bruh," he said, "I tore my meniscus." He added that they've barely been playing games and that no one attends, likely because of restrictions in California to try and clamp down the spread of COVID-19.

A 6-foot-2, 165-pound combo guard, Bronny is ranked in the 247Sports Composite as the No. 25 overall player in 2023 and the No. 5 player at his position. He burst onto the national scene last season as a freshman for Sierra Canyon on a star-studded squad that featured five-star talents Ziaire Williams, Amari Bailey and Brandon Boston Jr., adding scoring, playmaking and skill on a loaded team.

James' prospects remain bright despite the injury, with an increasingly interesting skill set and a unique pedigree that has already elicited offers from Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, Kentucky and UCLA.