Bronny James and USC will look to build off its most recent win over Oregon State when they travel to Northern California on Wednesday to face Cal. The Trojans won the first matchup at home 82-74 at the Galen Center on Jan. 3.

In that win over the Bears, James recorded his second double-digit scoring outburst of the season by scoring 10 points and handing out three assists after dropping a career-high 15 points days prior in a loss to Oregon State. USC snapped a six-game losing streak last weekend with that win over Oregon State for its third Pac-12 victory of the season.

James is averaging 5.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 14 games. James made his return to the court on Dec. 10 against Long Beach State after missing the first month of the Trojans' season because of a health scare from over the summer.

Cal is coming off an 81-66 win over Arizona State on the road. The Bears have won three of their last four games and sit at 5-6 overall in conference play in Year 1 of the Mark Madsen era. In that win over the Sun Devils, Fardaws Aimaq and Jaylon Tyson each recorded a double-double.

USC's season has been a train wreck. The Trojans have been playing the last few weeks without star guard Isaiah Collier, but it appears he's on the verge of returning from a hand injury. With Collier out, James has had the opportunity to start a handful of games. He looks more and more comfortable in an extended role during his absence. Cal has played well at times under the direction of Madsen, but this seems like the ideal spot for USC to build off its most recent outing. Prediction: USC +3

